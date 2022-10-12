Three Kenyan Teachers Missing After Al-Shabab Attack

Al-Shabab has been attacking Mandera, Wajir and Garissa counties in northeastern Kenya after breaching security zones.

Three Kenyan teachers are missing after al-Shabab militants struck a local school in Mandera county near the Somali border early Wednesday.

Northeastern police commander George Seda said the heavily armed militants said they were after three non-local teachers (Christians) who were present at the Libehiya Primary School, prompting the teachers to escape.

"The teachers cannot be accounted for now after they ran in different directions after the attack," Seda said in a report of the incident which happened at about 2 a.m.

The attack was disrupted by a group of National Police Reservists in the area who responded and engaged the attackers in a battle.

Drought in northern Kenya is past alarming stage… famine storm is gathering, vegetation cover is completely gone, streams, water reservoirs(pans), or wells have dried up; cattle,sheep&goats are dying; finally camel, the beast of the desert is on its knees ⁦@WFP_Kenya⁩ ⁦ pic.twitter.com/cRqCKkWvZE — Hon. Abdul Haro (Kore)- MP, Mandera South (@abduhar) October 10, 2022

The same group of militants also targeted a communication mast in a shopping center but were also repulsed by reservists who were manning it.

Al-Shabab militants usually destroy telecommunication masts to disrupt police response and communication in the areas along the common border before they could inflict harm on the locals.

