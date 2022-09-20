Somali Forces Kill 75 Al-Shabab Militants in Central Region

Over 30 villages have been re-captured by the Somali National Army forces in operations carried out in the past few weeks.

On Monday, Odowaa Yusuf Rageh, chief of Somali National Army (SNA) confirmed that his forces killed 75 al-Shabab militants during an operation conducted in the Hiran region of central Somalia.

The military operation was conducted in Yasoman village amid increased attacks by government forces. The operation was still underway to flush out the terrorists who have engaged the government forces in near-daily attacks.

The latest move came after the government forces on Saturday killed 43 al-Shabab militants in an operation carried out in Aborey which is the central part of Somalia.

Mohamed Tahlil Bihi, SNA commander of infantry troops said more than 30 villages have been re-captured by SNA forces in operations carried out in the past few weeks.

WAR AGAINST AL-SHABAB:



Dozens of recruits graduate from AS training camp as AS‘s Ali Dhere threatens the FGS & Somali clans in central #Somalia with the war intensifying.



It’s CRITICAL NOW for Prez Mahmoud to return the 5K soldiers as AS prepares for counter attacks! pic.twitter.com/uQBDvVKbC6 — Suldan I. Mohamed, MA (@SuldanMohamed_) September 19, 2022

"Our recent military campaign gains were the outcome of this public revolution. It must continue and we will support it without hesitation," Bihi mentioned.

At least 200 al-Shabab militants have been killed, a hundred others severely wounded while scores were arrested pending for interrogation during operations in the past two weeks.

The government and allied forces have intensified military operations into territory formerly controlled by al-Shabab after driving the insurgents out of Mogadishu in 2011.