News > New Zealand

Assisted Dying to Be Legal in New Zealand From November

  • A citizen wearing a face mask takes a selfie with blooming tulips at the Botanic Garden of Wellington in Wellington, capital of New Zealand, Sept. 26, 2021.

    A citizen wearing a face mask takes a selfie with blooming tulips at the Botanic Garden of Wellington in Wellington, capital of New Zealand, Sept. 26, 2021. | Photo: Meng Tao/Xinhua

Published 12 October 2021
New Zealand Minister of Health Andrew Little said here on Tuesday that the country's health system is ready to implement the End of Life Choice Act, making assisted dying legal in New Zealand.

Little said the government had appointed a three-person specialist committee to oversee the operation of the act. The End of Life Review Committee members includes a medical ethicist, a doctor specializing in end-of-life care, and a health practitioner.

Little said, "This independent review mechanism is one of the many safeguards put in place to ensure the service is operating in line with strict criteria set out by the Act."
   
Apart from the End of Life Review Committee, the New Zealand government also set up the Support and Consultation for End of Life in New Zealand group, or SCENZ, in August. Its responsibilities include maintaining a list of health practitioners providing assisted-dying services, and helping develop and oversee standards of care.
   
Little said, "We expect that in most circumstances, these services will be provided in the community and will be free for people who meet the strict eligibility criteria." 

Xinhua
by teleSUR/MS
