New Zealand PM: Auckland Supermarket Violence “Terrorist Attack”

New Zealand Police Commissioner Andrew Coster confirmed that the terrorist was holding a knife to stab people at the scene.

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern confirmed that the violent attack that happened at New Lynn supermarket in Auckland at 2:40 p.m. local time Friday was a "terrorist attack" carried out by an "extremist."

New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern on Auckland attack:



– Violent extremist undertook "terrorist attack"

– Attacker a Sri Lankan national

– Attacker killed within 60 seconds of assault starting pic.twitter.com/QHsiffLffo — TRT World Now (@TRTWorldNow) September 3, 2021

Local authorities said at least six people were injured, including three in critical conditions.