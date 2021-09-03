    • Live
New Zealand PM: Auckland Supermarket Violence “Terrorist Attack”

Published 3 September 2021
New Zealand Police Commissioner Andrew Coster confirmed that the terrorist was holding a knife to stab people at the scene.

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern confirmed that the violent attack that happened at New Lynn supermarket in Auckland at 2:40 p.m. local time Friday was a "terrorist attack" carried out by an "extremist."

