New Zealand PM: Auckland Supermarket Violence “Terrorist Attack”

New Zealand Police Commissioner Andrew Coster confirmed that the terrorist was holding a knife to stab people at the scene.
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern confirmed that the violent attack that happened at New Lynn supermarket in Auckland at 2:40 p.m. local time Friday was a "terrorist attack" carried out by an "extremist."