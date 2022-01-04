Assange's Lawyers Take into Account Mexico's Asylum Offer

Foreign Affairs Minister Ebrard laments that his legal team has not been able to enforce asylum in Mexico or any other country due to procedural reasons.

On Tuesday, Foreign Affairs Minister Marcelo Ebrard assured that the lawyers of Julian Assange keep contact with the Mexican government and consider its political asylum offer to the Australian activist.

"Due to procedural reasons, Assange’s lawyers have not been able to enforce asylum in Mexico or any other country. However, if there is any change, we will inform you immediately," Ebrard highlighted.

He also assured that the letter that President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador (AMLO) sent to Donald Trump before he left the presidency in 2020 sought to set the position of the Mexican government in favor of the asylum.

“Assange meets the requirements to enjoy this right since he does not pose any danger to Mexico or the United States,” Ebrard stressed, recalling that the activist was acting as a journalist when he published the information related to the U.S. military.



In 2012, the WikiLeaks founder took refuge in the Ecuadorean embassy in London to avoid being extradited to the U.S. or Sweden, which unfoundedly accused him of rape. In April 2019, however, British police arrested him because Ecuador withdrew his political refugee status. Ever since, Assange has been held in U.K. Belmarsh high-security prison, where he waits for the result of his lawyers’ appeal to the London High Court of Justice decision to extradite him to the U.S., where he could receive sentences of up to 175 years. “Assange has performed an enormous service to the people who treasure freedom and democracy and who demand the right to know what their elected representatives are doing. It will be a shame that he will be prosecuted for defending such values,” American political scientist and activist Noam Chomsky considered.