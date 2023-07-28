Aruba to Increase Its Tourism Sector

Aruba Tourism Authority (ATA), 4 out of 5 jobs are in tourism-related activities, and for the business to be sustainable Aruba is working to diversify the type of travelers it receives. Today, 85 percent of those who arrive are Americans and Canadians, so the bet is to increase the number of visitors from Europe and Latin America. “We are leveling the risks in case at some point the United States drops, we have Latin America and Europe”.

Aruba has made tourism a success story. The sector currently represents 80 percent of its Gross Domestic Product, contributing 2,500 million dollars to the national economy in 2022. The current tourist season is expected to surpass these figures, when the country is expected to receive 1.2 million tourists.

In line with this objective, the tourism sector is looking to open up to new markets, especially after the strong impact of the pandemic and the energy crisis in Europe. This summer, the island encourages Latin American travelers to choose the country’s tourist facilities as a high standard destination. The main interest has been directed both to markets in proximity, such as Colombia and Brazil, and to more distant markets, such as Chile and Peru.

The authorities of the country have announced 3 actions for this year to relaunch its product in Latin America. A comprehensive update of the business model that will incorporate innovation, sustainability and leadership. Local and regional airlines play an important role in this program. One of them is the local low-cost Sky carrier, which, to cite just one example, boosted its service in Lima, designing a direct trip to Aruba without the usual stopovers in Bogotá and Panama City.

The Happy Island has received more than 80,000 visitors from Latin America in 2022, with Colombia being the main market, with more than 33,000 tourists, followed by Argentina with about 12,600 and Brazilians in third place with 9,600. Already last year, 6,259 Chilean tourists traveled to Aruba, attracted mainly by the Dutch heritage of the urban and semi-urban spaces the country has.

Aruba's tourism sector is currently thriving.

For this year, innovation will be promoted to improve the attractiveness of the destination and its competitiveness internationally. Controlled growth will be promoted in a manner that contributes to Aruba’s economic, social and environmental well-being, balancing the needs of visitors, the community and industry. And within the institutional area, we will seek to strengthen the negotiation, investment and marketing capacities of the tourism industry of Aruba.

Aruba has a large-scale and highly developed tourism industry. In the country there are many luxury hotels concentrated mainly on the beaches of the West Coast. Oranjestad, its capital, is one of the most important tourist centers in the country. It is the port for the many cruise ships visiting the country.