Tourism Bounces Back in Ecuador’s Galapagos Islands

Tourism rebounded in Ecuador's Galapagos Islands in 2022, with a total of 267,688 visitors, close to the pre-pandemic levels of 2019, the Galapagos National Park (GNP) said Tuesday.

The GNP, which manages the islands, posted the figure on its Twitter account, saying that the number shows the arrival of tourists in the archipelago is 1 percent away from reaching the figures recorded in 2019, the last pre-pandemic year.

In 2019, the islands located in the Pacific Ocean received 271,000 visitors, but that figure plunged to 73,000 at the onset of the pandemic in 2020.

In 2021, 136,000 tourists visited the islands, a figure that almost doubled in 2022, with 54 percent being foreigners (145,445) and 46 percent, nationals (122,243), according to the GNP.

Located about 1,000 km from continental Ecuador, the Galapagos Islands were declared a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 1978.