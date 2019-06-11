38 Accused of Assassination Attempt on President Maduro

The government official explained in a press conference that the investigations continue and that, of the 38 linked so far, 31 are deprived of liberty and seven received substitutive measures.

Venezuela’s Attorney General, Tarek William Saab, informed Tuesday that 38 suspects have been indicted in the case of the frustrated assassination attempt on President Nicolas Maduro, which occurred on Aug. 4, 2018.

"We have taken precautions on this fact to try to streamline the process in terms mandated by law (...) We hope that Colombia and the United States delivers those people under investigation that fled from Venezuela," Saab emphasized, explaining there are 15 prison warrants for suspects that left the country.

On Aug. 4, 2018, an explosive-loaded drone detonated before reaching a stage where President Maduro was delivering a speech during a military parade in Caracas. At that time, the Venezuelan right-wing opposition and its allies, one of which was the U.S. National Security Advisor John Bolton, said the explosion was "a montage."

Mainstream media immediately hopped on the bandwagon and dubbed the attack an “alleged” attempt as well. However, six months after, CNN revealed unpublished images of how the attackers prepared on a Colombian farm, information which was provided by one of whom were involved.

The Venezuelan conspirator also assured that U.S. government officials had three meetings with the plotters after the assassination attempt occurred. In those meetings, according to CNN, these officials only "took notes" on the background of the plan and its failure.