US Plans in Venezuela Have Failed: Cuban President

Cuba has stood alongside Venezuela for years and continues to send doctors and medical professionals to the Bolivarian Republic to assist the people as they face an inhuman blockade from the U.S. and its allies.

The U.S. administration's plan to overthrow the legitimate government of Venezuela has failed once again, Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel tweeted on Monday.

"The US government has failed in its purpose to defeat the Bolivarian Revolution #HandsOffVenezuela #SomosCuba #SomosContinuidad Mike Pompeo puts opposition in crisis and dismantles Plan Guaidó," the Cuban President tweeted.

At the same time, Venezuelan Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza called out U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo for his failures in Venezuela. According to Arreaza, Pompeo and the opposition, led by self-proclaimed 'president' Juan Guaido, have admitted their short comings in their plot to overthrow the legitimate government of Venezuela.

The oppositions's failures have become all too prevalent since the failed coup on April 30, as their protests have dwindled in size and participation.



Elias Jaua, member of the national leadership of the United Socialist Party of Venezuela, said that the division amongst the opposition is nothing new, stating that their constant failures have further divided the right-wingers inside the Bolivarian Republic.



Jaua added that the U.S. government will fail to unite the opposition because their political aspirations are based on personal and mercantile interests.