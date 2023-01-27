Armed Attack on East Jerusalem Synagogue Leaves at Least 7 Dead

According to police, the attacker was shot by security forces as he attempted to flee.

On Friday, a gunman killed at least seven people and wounded ten others outside a synagogue in Neve Yaakov, an Israeli settlement in occupied East Jerusalem.

The shooter "was neutralized and subsequently pronounced dead," said police, who initially did not report the attacker's identity.

The attacker arrived by car near the Ateret Avraham synagogue, opened fire with a handgun, and then attempted to flee. According to media reports, he fired at the officers, who returned fire and killed him.

Authorities initially reported the death of five people at the scene; however, according to the Jerusalem Post, the death toll has risen from seven to eight. In the case of the wounded, AP reports that medical services are treating ten people, some in critical condition.

The Jerusalem synagogue shooter has been identified as 21 year old Khairy Alqam, a resident of East Jerusalem with reportedly with no prior offenses according to Hebrew media sources.

This comes a day after a deadly Israeli raid on the Jenin refugee camp in the occupied West Bank, which left nine Palestinians dead, including an older woman and two children, with over 20 injured.

Following Thursday's attack in the town of Al-Ram, north of Jerusalem, Palestinian militants in Gaza fired rockets at Israel and the Israeli army launched airstrikes against the enclave.

Iran, Egypt and Syria today condemned this attack by Israeli occupation troops. The nations of the Middle East are demanding that Israel be held accountable for its crimes against the Palestinians. So far this year, 31 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli fire.