Argentines Hold Subnational Elections in Three Provinces

Competition for governor were also scheduled to be held in San Juan and Tucuman. Last week, however, these elections were suspended by the Supreme Court.

On Sunday, Argentines residing in Tierra del Fuego, La Pampa and Salta go to the polls to elect their provincial governors, legislators, mayors, and councilors.

In Tierra del Fuego, the electoral competition for governor includes Hector Stefani (Republican Proposal), Pablo Blanco (Together for Change) and Gustavo Melella (forge concertation party), who is the current governor and has the support of groups progressives like La Campora and the Justicialistas.

In this province, 147,000 citizens will also choose three mayors, 15 provincial legislators, and 24 municipal councillors.

In La Pampa, the governorship is disputed by candidates such as Sergio Ziliotto (Justicialista Front), Martin Berhongaray (Together for Change), Luciano González (Left and Workers Front) and Claudio Acosta (From the foot).

���� La Corte Suprema ha definido suspender dos elecciones provinciales en Argentina.



�� ¿Qué piensan las y los argentinos de la Corte Suprema según nuestra última encuesta?



El 67,6% tiene una mirada negativa sobre ella ���� pic.twitter.com/qkLi0P1yav — CELAG (@CELAGeopolitica) May 9, 2023

The tweet reads, "The Supreme Court decided to suspend two provincial elections. What do Argentines think of the Supreme Court? 67.6 percent have a negative view of it."

In Salta, 12 candidates dispute the governorship. Among them are Gustavo Saenz, (Gustavo Gobernador Alliance), Miguel Nanni (Together for Change), Emiliano Estrada (Advance Front), Ramiro Escorin (For Unity), and Marcos Tognolini (Movimiento Al Socialismo).

In this province, over 1 million citizens will also elect 11 provincial senators and 30 representatives, 60 mayors, and 343 councilors.

On Sunday, elections were also scheduled to be held in San Juan and Tucuman. However, these processes were suspended by the Supreme Court until an indefinite date. In the province of San Juan, Argentines will only elect legislators, mayors, and councilors.