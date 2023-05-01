Latin America Celebrates International Workers' Day

In countries like Argentina and Ecuador, mobilizations are expected against the interference of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in domestic economic policies.

On May 1, Latin American workers will mobilize to defend their rights and commemorate International Workers' Day.

In Argentina, social and trade union organizations will gather in Buenos Aires City to defend workers' rights and reject the interference of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in domestic economic policies.

Groups such as the Union of Workers of the Popular Economy, the Evita Movement, the Combative Class Current (CCC), the Milagro Sala Front, Standing Neighborhoods, and the Great Homeland Front will meet on Mayo Avenue from where they will march to the headquarters of the Argentine government, the Pink House.

In Brazil, the Worker's Central Union (CUT) and other organizations will hold events in the main cities of the country to express their support for President Lula da Silva, who announced an increase in the minimum wage and will send a bill to Congress so that this remuneration is readjusted according to the annual inflation rate.

In Bolivia, President Luis Arce will lead the La Paz city's Great March convened by the Bolivian Workers' Central (COB) to commemorate International Workers' Day. He is expected to make some pro-working class announcements.

Today, May 1, is International Workers' Day! It commemorates the sentencing to death of eight anarchist workers in Chicago who were framed for throwing a bomb at police who had attacked a strike demonstration in May 1886. Learn more about May Day here: https://t.co/iCVvyOzAfP pic.twitter.com/TmzQxVtaIE — Working Class History (@wrkclasshistory) May 1, 2023

In Chile, the Workers' Unitary Central (CUT) and other social organizations called on citizens to gather at the CUT headquarters to march towards the Gabriela Mistral Center, where they will hold a massive rally in Santiago city.

Besides rejecting job insecurity, Chileans demand a tax reform to improve the distribution of wealth, an increase in the amount of pensions for retirees, more jobs for young people, and the implementation of Convention 190 against workplace violence and harassment.

In Ecuador, the Unitary Front of Workers (FUT) and dozens of social organizations will carry out the traditional march for Labor Day and demand the resignation of Guillermo Lasso, a right-wing president who has failed to solve the main problems that afflict the people.

In Venezuela, the United Socialist Party (PSUV), labor unions, and social organizations called on citizens to meet in various locations in Caracas starting at 10:00 a.m. local time to march in support of President Nicolas Maduro.

In Peru, Paraguay and Uruguay, union and social organizations will also carry out acts to commemorate International Workers' Day.