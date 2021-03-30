Argentineans Condemn Disappearance of Young Transgender Man

Tehuel De la Torre was last seen on March 11, when he left his home to attend a job meeting at the house of the main suspect in the case.

On Monday, human rights activists mobilized in Buenos Aires to denounce the disappearance of Tehuel De la Torre, a 22-year-old transgender man who has been missing for 19 days.

Tehuel was last seen on March 11, when he left his home to attend a job meeting granted by Luis Ramos, who is the main suspect in the case.

A burned phone and clothes that could belong to Tehuel were found in a police operation at Ramos' house, where the meeting took place.

Oscar Montes, a 46-year-old scrap metal dealer is also a suspect and was arrested for "concealment with false testimony" on Saturday.

#AHORA �� Manifestación por la aparición de #Tehuel frente al Obelisco.



��️‍�� El joven trans salió a una entrevista de trabajo el 11 de marzo. Desde ese día está desaparecido. #DondeEstaTehuel #ViolenciaCisexual #NiUnPibeTransMenos pic.twitter.com/fBB5QJfSNb — LATFEM✊�� (@latfemnoticias) March 29, 2021

The meme reads, "Demonstration in front of the Obelisk for Tehuel's appearance. The young trans man went out for a job interview on March 11. Since that day he has been missing."

San Vicente Prosecutor Karina Guyot is in charge of the investigations and ordered search operations that included Police dogs trained to detect dead people.

On Friday, a torch march with the slogan "Tehuel's silence is our cry for justice" took place in the La Esperanza neighborhood.

"We must continue searching to find him... The whole family is devastated for not being able to have him on his birthday's anniversary," Tehuel 's sister said.