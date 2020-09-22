Argentine Solidarity Movement Requests Cuban Medical Support

The Argentine Movement of Solidarity with Cuba (MasCuba) delivered Monday to the Government of Alberto Fernández a letter in which it requests medical collaboration with Cuba's Henry Reeve International Medical Brigade to help fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

The request, delivered to the Casa Rosada, bears the signatures of 200 organizations and personalities such as Nobel Peace Prize winner Adolfo Pérez Esquivel, the Argentine League for Human Rights, as well as several deputies, senators and union leaders.

In the missive addressed to Fernández, MasCuba expresses its concern about the pandemic, recognizes the effort made by the government to avoid the collapse of the health system, and highlights the work of the Argentine doctors.

Likewise, it underlines that given the current situation, with denunciations about the lack of specialists due to exhaustion, contagion or the expansion of necessary beds, it is an opportune moment to ask the Executive for an urgent agreement with the Cuban Government for medical collaboration and the provision of drugs so as to confront COVID-19.

On the other hand, MasCuba recalls that this Caribbean island, through the Henry Reeve International Medical Brigade, collaborates today in 42 countries with 46 medical teams specialized in disasters and serious epidemics and has a battery of drugs to tackle the new coronavirus. Cuba, the letter points out, applies a series of medicines according to the stage of the disease, reinforcing the immune system with PrevengHO Vir and Biomodulina T, while infected patients are treated with recombinant Interferon Alpha 2B and in more serious stages with Juzvinza CIGB 258, achieving an impressive rate of only 11 deaths per million inhabitants.

"This shows the effectiveness of the treatment that Cuba sustains for those affected by the pandemic, for which we ask you, Mr. President, to make an immediate collaboration agreement to receive their doctors and the necessary medications to stop the increase of the pandemic," the petition adds.

Mascuba points out that Cuba's Henry Reeve International Medical Brigade, with its extraordinary experience, would collaborate with the Argentinean public health professionals, would not compete with them, and would be integrated in a fight of solidarity against a common target.

"There is also no doubt that the country's political right does not care about the permanent increase in the number of deaths of our citizens, which mainly affects the poorest and unprotected sectors of society; indeed, it would seem that this is what they intend to do in order to destabilize the national government that we have sovereignly elected," stresses MasCuba.

Finally, the organization reiterates its support for Fernández and highlights that "the Henry Reeve Cuban Medical Brigade will help save the lives of the Argentine people and recover, with health, the national economy and a better future."