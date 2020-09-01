Peruvians Recommend Cuban Doctors for Nobel Prize Award

The Cuban brigade represents the forefront of global medical collaboration as it carries out humanitarian work in over 30 countries.

Personalities from the fields of health, culture, and politics in Peru Monday joined the international request to award the Nobel Peace Prize to Cuba's Henry Reeve International Medical Brigade, which is currently fighting the COVID-19 pandemic in the Andean country.

“The members of this brigade deserve the famous prize because they teach us that solidarity is not only a word, but the basis of a just and egalitarian society,” Reflexion Magazine Director Hector Salazar said.

He added that the COVID-19 pandemic must be fought by all countries regardless of borders and politics and that the Cuban brigade represents the forefront of global medical collaboration as it carries out humanitarian work in over 30 countries.

Writer Marina Hurtado affirmed that the international community should leave aside ideological differences and give the award to the Cuban doctors.

In #Cuba our teachers, faithful followers of Martí, prepare their students in knowledge and feelings. The high professionalism and human values demonstrated by Cuban doctors and scientists in times of #COVID19 attest to this.

"Cuba has suffered a criminal blockade for over 60 years and the only sentiments that flow from the Island are love, solidarity, and internationalism," Peruvian Communist Party (PCP) Secretary Luis Villanueva stated.

The Henry Reeve Brigade was created by Cuba’s Commander-in-Chief Fidel Castro in September 2005, with the main goal of cooperating immediately with any country suffering from natural catastrophes and epidemics.

Over 22 countries, 164 solidarity organizations, unions, and political parties have raised their voices to support awarding the Nobel Peace Prize to the Cuban brigade.