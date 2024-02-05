Argentine President to Meet With Netanyahu, Meloni, & the Pope

Javier Milei will attend the canonization ceremony of Mama Antula, the first Argentine saint.

On Monday, Argentine President Javier Milei began an international tour that includes visits to Israel, Italy, and the Vatican.

During his visit to Israel, the far-right politician will be accompanied by Foreign Affairs Minister Diana Mondino, Presidential Secretary Karina Milei, and the Argentine Ambassador to Israel, Rabbi Axel Wahnish.

On Tuesday, Milei will move to Jerusalem, where he will visit the Western Wall, one of the holiest sites in Judaism. He will also explore the tunnels of the Western Wall and participate in a prayer alongside Rabbi Wahnish.

The Argentine libertarian has shown a strong connection to the Jewish religion in recent months, although it is still unclear if he openly professes that faith. Milei will also meet with Israeli President Isaac Herzog at his official residence in Jerusalem.

On Wednesday, the Argentine President will meet with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who leads the Zionist offensive against the Palestinian people in Gaza.

Subsequently, Milei will visit the Holocaust Museum, plant a tree in the Forest of the Nations, explore the ancient city of Jerusalem, and hold meetings with business leaders and religious authorities.

Finally, on Thursday, the Argentine President will visit the Nir Oz kibbutz, located a few kilometers from the Gaza Strip.

On Friday, the Argentine delegation will travel to Rome, where Milei will also be accompanied by Interior Minister Guillermo Francos, Human Capital Minister Sandra Pettovello, and Cult Secretary Francisco Sanchez.

On Sunday, Milei will attend the canonization ceremony of Mama Antula at the Vatican, who will become the first Argentine saint.

The following day, Milei will have an audience with Pope Francis, whom the far-right politician described as the "representative of evil on earth" and a "supporter of bloody dictatorships."

Later, he will meet with Italian President Sergio Mattarella and Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, who shares a strong ideological affinity with the South American leader.