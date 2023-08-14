Argentine President Says Government Takes Note of PASO Result

In the Open, Simultaneous and Mandatory Primary Elections (PASO), the ruling party Union for the Homeland came in third place with 27.11 percent.

Argentine President Alberto Fernandez said on Monday that the Argentine government has taken note of the result of the primary elections held on Sunday and will now start the real campaign in favor of democracy and people's rights.

"We have heard the voice of our people. Now begins the real campaign in favor of democracy and the rights of the people. We will continue united, defending the homeland and work, taking care of the rights of the people," said Fernandez on social networks.

In the Open, Simultaneous and Mandatory Primary Elections (PASO), the ruling party Union for the Homeland came in third place with 27.11 percent, behind the front Freedom Moves Forward (30.26 percent) and Together for Change (28.24 percent).

The President greeted "every Argentine who exercised his right to vote" and congratulated "the candidates who will represent each force in the October elections."

Celebro que @SergioMassa y @RossiAgustinOk hayan sido elegidos para representar a @unionxlapatria de cara a las elecciones generales. Felicito a @Kicillofok, quien se impuso como ganador en la Provincia de Buenos Aires. — Alberto Fernández (@alferdez) August 14, 2023

The tweet reads, "I celebrate that Sergio Massa and Agustín Rossi have been chosen to represent Unión por la Patria for the general elections. I congratulate Axel Kicillof, who won in the Province of Buenos Aires."

For his part, Economy Minister Sergio Massa, who will represent the Government in the general elections after defeating leader Juan Grabois in the internal party race, said that "the Argentine political scenario is divided into thirds." "The voice of the people is the voice of God, we have to respect the popular vote above all things," said Massa.

The minister called for building a new majority between now and October, and summoned "all those who represent a much broader and committed idea of country so that the next government is not only the unity of a coalition, but of national unity."

A total of five candidates were selected on Sunday in Argentina to compete in the presidential elections of next October 22. Among them, liberal congressman Javier Milei, who was the most voted candidate, being the only representative of Freedom Moves Forward, with 30.26 percent of the votes.

Also present will be the leader Patricia Bullrich, who defeated the mayor of Buenos Aires, Horacio Rodríguez Larreta in the internal race of Together for Change; the governor of the province of Córdoba (center), Juan Schiaretti, and the leader of the Unity Left Front, Myriam Bregman.