Electoral Ban Begins in Argentina Ahead of Primary Elections

Argentina entered on Friday into the so-called electoral ban, with the prohibition of proselytizing acts and campaign propaganda.

On August 13, Argentines will go to the polls for the Primary, Open, Simultaneous and Mandatory (PASO) elections where the candidates who will be able to compete in the general elections on October 22 will be defined.

The electoral ban started to be in force as from 08:00 local time this Friday (11:00 GMT). It determines the prohibition to publish and disseminate polls of voting intentions by the media until the closing of the voting, to take place at 18:00 local time.

Likewise, during the electoral process, the sale of alcoholic beverages, popular shows, theatrical parties, sports competitions and all types of public meetings are prohibited. All restrictions will apply until three hours after the closing of the polls.

#Argentina ��Comenzó la Veda electoral hasta el Domingo a las 21hs y ademas no se podrá:

��Realizar actos públicos de campaña y proselitismo electoral.

��Ofrecer a los electores boletas de sufragio dentro de un radio de 80mts de las escuelas. pic.twitter.com/kOArHBYaoz — Edgardo Pino (@chechealumine) August 11, 2023

The tweet reads, "Argentina has started the electoral ban until Sunday at 9pm and it is also forbidden to: Carry out public acts of campaigning and electoral proselytism. Offer ballots to voters within a radius of 80 meters from the schools."

It is also forbidden to offer or deliver ballots to voters in the vicinity of the 17 thousand schools throughout the country where voting will take place on Sunday. It is also established that party premises within a radius of 80 meters from polling stations must be closed.

Voters may not carry weapons or use flags, insignia or other distinctive elements linked to political parties during the election day, twelve hours before and three hours after the end of the same. Those who do not comply with the rules may be denounced for violation of the Electoral Code and sanctioned, if justice proves the offense.

A total of 35,405,013 citizens are eligible to vote next Sunday in the PASO, for which there will be 104,577 polling stations, distributed in 17,000 polling centers, mostly schools. On this occasion, 22 presidential formulas from 15 political parties will compete for access to the general elections to be held in October.

Voting is compulsory in Argentina for citizens between 18 and 70 years of age and optional for those over that age and for adolescents between 16 and 17 years old. In order to vote in the October elections, candidates must obtain at least 1.5 percent of the total votes in the primaries.

The October general elections will include, in addition to the election of president and vice-president for the 2023-2027 term, the selection of 43 Mercosur parliamentarians, 24 national senators and 130 national deputies.

The main pre-candidates are the Minister of Economy, Sergio Massa, who is running for the ruling party "Unión por la Patria," the Mayor of the City of Buenos Aires, Horacio Rodríguez Larreta, and the former Minister of Security Patricia Bullrich, both for "Juntos por el Cambio," and Javier Milei, for "La Libertad Avanza."