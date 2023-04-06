Argentine President Fernandez Pays Official Visit To Chile

"I highly appreciate how Chile has improved its democracy after the defeat of Augusto Pinochet’s dictatorship," Fernandez stated.

On Wednesday, Argentina’s President Alberto Fernandez made an official one-day visit to Chile for the 205th anniversary of the Maipu battle, which the Argentine liberator Jose de San Martin led and was decisive for the Chilean independence from the Spanish empire.

"I highly appreciate how Chile has improved its democracy after the defeat of Augusto Pinochet’s dictatorship," Fernandez said, recalling that he protested in Buenos Aires against Pinochet's coup.

The Argentine President accepted the invitation of his Chilean counterpart Gabriel Boric to attend the ceremony for the 50th anniversary of the military coup on September 11.

"We have to work together to promote the Union of South American Nations and encourage the signing of beneficial trade and economic agreements," stressed Fernandez, urging to collaborate in the fight against common regional problems, such as inflation, organized crime, and climate change.

"Chile needs the world, and the world needs Chile"



A strong first speech from President Boric at #UNGA - he highlighted Chile's political turmoil and shared challenges across the Americas, the global south and around the world - from climate change to inequality pic.twitter.com/qLX4nZ78Ny — John Bartlett (@jwbartlett92) September 20, 2022

"Dear President Fernandez, welcome to Chile. Our country is your home," Boric pointed out and thanked Argentina's support in the extinction of massive forest fires in southern Chile in February. Boric reiterated his recognition of Argentine sovereignty over the Malvinas, South Georgia, and South Sandwich Islands, which the U.K. illegally occupies since 1982. "The friendship between our countries is everlasting," the Chilean President stated and welcomed Argentina’s re-entry into the Union of South American Nations (UNASUR).