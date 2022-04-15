Argentine Carriers End Strike After Attaining 20% Freight Rise

They argued that recent increases in diesel prices prompted by the Ukrainian conflict should be compensated with an increase in their freight rates.

The Argentinean Transporters Federation (FETRA) and the agricultural businessmen reached an agreement on Thursday so that grain, cereal, and oilseeds carriers receive a 20 percent increase in their freights.

The Argentinean carriers argued that recent increases in diesel prices prompted by the Ukrainian conflict should be compensated with an increase in their freight rates.

In February, the price of freight transport in Argentina was about US$17.3 per ton for a distance of 151 kilometers. In March, however, it increased up to US$21.6.

"In these circumstances, we were forced to stop working because we did not manage to sustain our costs," FETRA member Ariel Juarez pointed out.

Carriers and businessmen on Wednesday held a four-hour meeting, which was called and conciliated by the administration of President Alberto Fernandez. Since this dialogue was unsuccessful, the parties agreed to hold a second round of negotiations on Thursday.

Juarez thanked the participation of Transport Minister Alexis Guerrera in the second dialogue process. "His contribution was decisive in agreeing on the tariff amount increase and summoning new negotiations meeting if fuel prices continue to increase,” he said.

During three days of strike, thousands of truck drivers paralyzed the roads of Argentina, the world's largest exporter of soybean meal and oil. This South American country is also one of the main exporters of wheat, soybeans and corn.