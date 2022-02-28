Argentine Calls for Peace at Human Rights Council

The Foreign Minister of Argentina pointed out the urgent need of peace for the world.

Santiago Cafiero, Argentine Foreign Minister, said at the High-Level Segment of the 49th Session of the United Nations Human Rights Council that it is crucial to set the world in peace as soon as possible.





The meeting took place in Geneva, Switzerland. During his speech, Cafiero remarked that the most important amid the current crisis in Eastern Europe is to guarantee the preservation of life, which constitutes the ultimate of human rights.

The Foreign Minister noted that Argentine diplomatic exercise is based on multilateralism. In this sense, he highlighted Argentina’s commitment to negotiations and discussions in the interest of assuring international coexistence.

Argentine Foreign Minister Santiago Cafiero referred to the war between Russia and Ukraine at the 49th session of the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva, Switzerland.

He also expressed that multilateralism will be considered more favorable to the extent that it becomes an effective tool for resolving crises and human challenges.

Cafiero remarked in his presentation that South America, despite being a zone full of uncertainties, is a zone of peace. He thanked well the countries’ support and confidence in his nation, which was elected to chair the Council for the first time in its history in 2022.