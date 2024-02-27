Argentine Aeronautical Workers Go on Strike on Wednesday

The 24-hour strike will affect around 35,000 people who were scheduled to travel on approximately 300 flights with Aerolineas Argentinas.

The Association of Aeronautical Personnel (APA), the Airline Pilots Association (APLA), and the Union of Superior and Professional Personnel of Air Commercial Companies (UPSA) will hold a strike on Wednesday to demand a salary adjustment that compensates for the accelerated loss of purchasing power in Argentina.

"Given the intransigence adopted by Aerolineas Argentinas and Intercargo, the aviation unions APA, APLA, and UPSA communicate that we are forced to declare a total 24-hour work stoppage," aviation workers said.

Previously, Aerolineas Argentinas and Intercargo offered their workers a 12 percent salary increase starting in March. This proposal was rejected by the workers as there is currently a salary gap equivalent to 70 percent of the recorded inflation.

Since the strike begins at midnight on Tuesday, the unions have warned companies to take necessary precautions to avoid inconvenience to passengers.

In #Argentina, poverty levels have reached nearly 60% of the population after the libertarian shock therapy of @JMilei sent the inflation spiralling to 24% per month (likely to reach 300% overall this year), as well cutting social programs and fuel and utility subsidies.



The… pic.twitter.com/sjscL21xdc — Denis Rogatyuk (@DenisRogatyuk) February 21, 2024

However, it is estimated that the 24-hour strike will affect around 35,000 people who were scheduled to travel on approximately 300 flights with Aerolineas Argentinas.

Currently, Argentinians are experiencing a dramatic economic situation. Since far-right economist Javier Milei assumed the presidency in December 2023, the poverty rate has increased to 57 percent due to inflation that has not subsided so far.

The recovery of the purchasing power of Argentines is not in sight even in the medium term. At the beginning of February, Milei signed a decree that will allow the gradual increase in taxes on gasoline and diesel, which will encourage greater inflationary expansion.