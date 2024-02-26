Argentine Teachers Begin National Strike Against Milei's Policy

They demand salary increases to compensate for the accelerated loss of purchasing power.

On Monday, the Confederation of Education Workers of the Argentine Republic (CTERA) initiated a 24-hour national strike against the far-right President Javier Milei's policies.

The education workers demand salary increases to compensate for the accelerated loss of purchasing power and reject budget cuts affecting public goods and services.

The strike also opposes the elimination of the National Teacher Incentive Fund (FONID) and the Salary Compensation Fund.

On Feb. 22, the education workers held an assembly in which they ratified the need to mobilize to prevent the destruction of public education.

Libertarian messiah Milei is delivering!



57% poverty rate in Argentina. Uncontrolled inflation since December is wreaking havoc.



But this is exactly how neoliberal shock doctrine is supposed to work.



Destroy the country so that oligarchs can have a feast. pic.twitter.com/bxaKXdiElc — S.L. Kanthan (@Kanthan2030) February 20, 2024

CTERA, which is one of the largest trade unions in Argentina, stated that the national strike will be accompanied by demonstrations across the country.

From the early hours of Monday, teachers began to gather in front of the Pizzurno Palace, the headquarters of the Education Ministry, in Buenos Aires.

Among the resolutions adopted at the CTERA assembly are demanding the formation of the national bargaining table and convening a meeting of secretaries to continue the struggle plan if no responses are obtained by Wednesday 28th.

The education workers also decided to condemn political persecution and the repression protocol set by Security Minister Patricia Bullrich and to strengthen unity among teachers, workers, and citizens to build a major national strike.