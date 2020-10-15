Argentina: Fernandez Urges Businesspeople to Help Recovery

Today Fernandez announced the Plan for the Promotion of Argentine Gas Production 2020-2023, which through a public-private work scheme, a tax saving equivalent to $ 1,172 million.

Argentina's President Alberto Fernandez urges business people to work alongside the government to recover the economy that has been hard hit by the COViD-19 pandemic.

"Recovering our coexistence is central to recovering a different Argentina," Fernandez remarked as he highlighted the decisive role that small and medium enterprises would play in the aftermath of the pandemic.

"What we need is an Argentina that grows with confidence and that businessmen understand that we must work together to develop Argentina," the President said at the 56 colloquia of the Institute for Business Development of Argentina.

According to the Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean (ECLAC), the country's economy is expected to contract by 10.5 percent in 2020 this year. The International Monetary Fund has also forecasted a major negative impact for Argentina amid the deepest economic crisis in 40 years at a regional level.

Despite these predictions, Fernandez said that his government would turn "public works the great engine of the Argentine economy," and he will support sectors such as agricultural exports, renewable energies, and construction.

Today Fernandez announced the Plan for the Promotion of Argentine Gas Production 2020-2023, which through a public-private work scheme, a tax saving equivalent to $ 1,172 million.

