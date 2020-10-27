Argentina: Gov't Bets on Digital Technologies for Health System

The country deals with a complex COVID-19 scenario. The latest data reported shows more than 1 million infections as the death toll rises to 28.896 people.

On Monday, Argentina's Health Ministry announced that the government would allocate about $63.89 million to the creation of a Federal Digital Program.

According to the Secretary of Health Equity, Martin Sabignoso, the project "is part of transforming the system from the incorporation of information and communication tools that will allow us to provide services in a more accessible, personalized, and with greater quality and efficiency."

Through the program, the government aims at delivering 10.000 computers to 4.000 medical centers over the next 12 months and training and technical support to developers and health staff.

"Morning Report. The Federal Digital Health Program promotes the health system's transformation by using new information and communication technologies to provide more accessible, personalized, and quality services."

Moreover, the Federal Digital Program will allow people to access their clinical history and digital prescriptions and connectivity to all the public offer within the health system.

Yesterday it was announced that the government provided more than $1 million to projects from 16 universities and scientific institutions to promote solutions to the crisis, including the manufacture of masks, personal protection equipment, research, diagnosis, and treatment of the virus.