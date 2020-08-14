Argentina Extends COVID-19 Restrictions Until August 30

Argentina's government announced on Friday the extension of restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic until August 30.

During an address to the nation, President Alberto Fernández also said that cities with increasing COVID-19 infections were returning to a more restrictive phase, the cities of Santiago del Estero and La Banda.

On the other hand, the Metropolitan Area of ​​Buenos Aires, Río Gallegos (Santa Cruz), Río Grande (Tierra del Fuego), and four departments of Jujuy will continue with the same conditions of social, preventive and mandatory isolation.

President Fernández explained that the decision was taken to diminish contagions and to prevent citizens from an overwhelmed public health system as the country's total bed capacity is at 68 percent, and the capital Buenos Aires is at 75 percent. Over 25.000 people remain hospitalized, according to the authorities.

Coronavirus | El presidente Alberto Fernández anunció que el aislamiento social, preventivo y obligatorio se mantendrá hasta el 30 de agosto https://t.co/nzbStYEHwt pic.twitter.com/TvV2Dj4c7l — Casa Rosada (@CasaRosada) August 14, 2020

"I ask that you do not forget this information because here is the bottleneck, if the infections accelerate these numbers will attend to grow and I want to be able to fulfill the objective that we set ourselves, which is that no Argentine who gets sick will lack health care and that the State can give you the medical care you deserve," Fernández said.

However individual sports can be practiced in less affected areas and without competition including boating, gymnastics, golf, surfing, skateboarding, shooting, yachting, aquatic, athletics, rowing, swimming, weights, pentathlon, tennis, tennis table, cycling, horse riding, squash, fencing, badminton and paddle tennis.

Argentina's President urged his people to be "prudent" until the vaccine is ready at the beginning of next year. "Together with Mexico, we managed to be the producers of the vaccine for all of Latin America, and to provide a solution to our entire continent," Fernández assured.



