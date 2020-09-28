Argentina: Latam's Largest Solar Park Starts Operations

The authorities estimated that the park will prevent 975.000 tons of CO2 per year from entering the atmosphere as well allowing Jujuy province to enter the renewable energy international market.

Latin America's largest solar Park officially started its operations over the weekend as the Chinese built complex provided energy to Argentina's power grid.

The Cauchari Solar Park will provide a total of 300 megawatts of electricity for over 20 years. The stations, built by China Power Construction and the Shanghai Electric Power Construction Company, is located in Cauchari town in the Jujuy province.

The governor of Jujuy Gerardo Morales said via Twitter that by opening the Park, the province "becomes a generator of clean energy for the whole Argentinian people."

Desde hoy, comenzamos a vender energía por 20 años a CAMMESA, 300 Mw por día, que serán inyectados a la red del Sistema Argentino de Interconexión, de modo tal que, la Provincia de Jujuy se convierte en generadora de energía limpia para todo el país. https://t.co/fwVxTFHseY pic.twitter.com/9b6BsUWof2 — Gerardo Morales (@GerardoMorales) September 27, 2020

"FROM TODAY JUJUY BECOMES A GENERATOR OF CLEAN ENERGY FOR THE WHOLE ARGENTINE PEOPLE Today the Commercial Contract with CAMMESA came into force, by which we officially began to sell clean energy, within the framework of the RenovAR 1.0 Tender, in the Cauchari Project."

The authorities estimated that the Park would prevent 975.000 tons of CO2 per year from entering the atmosphere and allow Jujuy province to enter the renewable energy international market.

Furthermore, the Park aims at generating about $50 million in revenue for Jujuy province. The construction alone has injected more than $100 million into Jujuy's economy.

On the other hand, the general manager of PowerChina Argentina, Tu Shuiping, said that 1,500 jobs had been created due to the construction of the Park as it is expected that in the future, it will become an essential source of income for the local community.