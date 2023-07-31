Argentina: Indigenous People Continue March for Their Rights

On Sunday, the community members from the Argentine province of Jujuy (north) who are part of the Third Malón de la Paz continued their march through the province of Córdoba and reached the province of Santa Fe, in their march in defense of their territories and natural resources and in rejection of the constitutional reform promoted by the provincial governor, Gerardo Morales.

After starting their march on July 25 in La Quiaca, Jujuy, not far from the Bolivian border, the marchers arrived in Córdoba, where they were received by members of native peoples of northeastern Argentina, as well as social and human rights organizations.

In Córdoba, they held a press conference, followed by a march of torches -like those carried out in Jujuy by the peoples in resistance- and placed a whipala flag as a symbol of resistance and dignity at the Monumento al Indio (Indian Monument). In the afternoon of this Sunday, they entered the city of Rosario, in the province of Santa Fe.

According to a communiqué from the Indigenous Peoples of Rosario, this Monday the demonstrators will give a press conference at 10:30 local time in Plaza Pringles, followed by a massive march to the Monumento a la Bandera, where they will receive a farewell.

This mobilization is a continuation of the demonstrations that the indigenous communities and other sectors started in Jujuy more than 40 days ago.

Third Raid for Peace

It is expected that between Monday and Tuesday they will arrive in Buenos Aires, where they will demand the Supreme Court to declare unconstitutional the reform to the Magna Carta of Jujuy promoted by Governor Gerardo Morales and approved last June 20, and that the right to their lands and the right to protest be enshrined.

The arrival in the Argentine capital would take place in the context of August 1, Pachamama Day.

The more than 60 organizations supporting the Third Malón de la Paz also requested a precautionary measure to suspend the application of the recently reformed Constitution until the Court issues a sentence.

The delegation of the Third Malón de la Paz has already traveled more than 1,100 km through the provinces of Salta, Catamarca, Tucumán, Santiago del Estero and Córdoba, where they were received by native peoples and other popular sectors.