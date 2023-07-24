Russian Descendants Keep Their Cultural Tradition in Argentina

The presence of the East Slavic cultures in this South American country began to become visible with Russian, Ukrainian and Belarusian migrants in the 1930s.

The great importance that immigrant cultural clubs play in Argentine social life has been noted earlier. They epitomise the values shared by Argentine society, respect and affection for one's roots. "Vissarion Belinski" is one of such clubs, named in honour of the 19th century Russian literary critic.

It all started among Russian, Ukrainian and Belarusian migrants who arrived in Argentina in the 1930s. At first, their meetings were chaotic - people met in various squares to reminisce about life back home and talk about their culture.

By 1951, in San Martin city, they managed to build their own building and solemnly open a cultural and sports club named after V. G. Belinski.

Currently, their community has grown to over 3,500 people. The task was to preserve and pass on to the new generation the elements of native culture - language, dance, music, cuisine.

"We are very grateful to the project, which originated 72 years ago. Thanks to it, we have the opportunity to spread the culture of East Slavic countries," notes Susana Horowy, a member of the club's management.

The club now offers Russian language classes (in full-time and part-time formats), several music and dance ensembles, which actively perform at various events at both regional and national levels.

In May 2023, in honour of Victory Day, with the support of the Russian Embassy in Argentina and the Russian House, a piece of the Eternal Flame from the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Moscow was delivered to the Vissarion Belinski Cultural Club.

"Our goal is to continue spreading our culture so that future generations will know their roots," concluded Susana Horowy.