Argentina Negotiates Indian and Cuban COVID-19 Vaccines

The Soberana 02 and Covaxin vaccines might be added to the South American nation's immunization campaign.

Argentina's President Alberto Fernandez administration began negotiations with Cuba and India to access these countries' new COVID-19 vaccines.

On Tuesday, Cuba officials delivered updated documentation on the Soberana 02 vaccine, which is currently in phase 3 of clinical trials.

A dialogue was also initiated to access Indian-produced Covaxin, whose tests in Argentina showed positive results. This vaccine is currently applied in Iran, Myanmar, and Mozambique.

Besides these negotiation processes, Argentina also contacted an investment fund from the United Arab Emirates for purchasing Sinopharm vaccines.

China, Bolivia, Venezuela, Cuba and other Global South countries support an IP waiver so generic COVID vaccines can be mass-produced.



But the US, UK, EU, Australia, Japan and Brazil blocked it — to protect pharma profits.



Remind me again, who are the bad guys supposed to be? pic.twitter.com/D1hSTLjiHT — Ian Goodrum (@isgoodrum) March 12, 2021

This week, however, Brazil's National Health Surveillance Agency (ANVISA ) refused to allow the use of Covaxin in its country. The measure responded to a negative evaluation from an inspection at the Indian company Bharat Biotech labs in early March.

Referring to Soberana 02 vaccine's progress, BioCubaFarma company reported that 35,153 volunteers had received the first dose as of Sunday.

Cuba also undertakes phase 3 of clinical trials for the Abdala vaccine, which has been applied to 19,524 volunteers so far.