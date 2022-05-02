Argentina Has a Femicide Every 25 Hours

Between January 1 and April 30 of this year, 110 women were killed in Argentina, which is equivalent to a murder every 25 hours, according to the feminist organization La Casa del Encuentro.

"One victim of gender violence every 25 hours", stated the entity when releasing the latest work of the Observatory of Feminicides in Argentina, "Adriana Marisel Zambrano."

As a result, 123 children were orphaned without a mother, 65 percent of whom are minors.

The murderers also perpetrated six linked femicides of males, adults, or children, as the murders committed by the aggressors to cause harm to the woman are known.

According to the investigation, 58 percent of the aggressors were partners or ex-partners according to the organization founded in October 2003.

One of the most relevant data is that 26 victims had previously filed a complaint against their aggressors and that four of the femicides were under a precautionary measure of prevention.

The investigation also indicated that four of the murdered women were pregnant.

The most unsafe place for the victims was their own home, as 65 percent of them were murdered at home.

In parallel, seven victims had signs of sexual abuse and four were in a situation of prostitution or trafficking.

As for the perpetrators, seven of them were law enforcement officers.

In addition, 12 of them committed suicide.

Other details about the murdered women reveal that four were victims of indigenous peoples, and eight were migrants.

In releasing the report, the Casa del Encuentro noted that it could "name the claims" it makes each month for women to be protected.

"But we are only going to repeat what we said in 2009 and a summary of requests of each report from that year until today because it shows that little has changed: We are still being killed," she emphasized.

The organization expressed the need for comprehensive and effective protection for women victims of violence, and the opening in all jurisdictions of domestic violence offices, under the orbit of the Supreme Court, which would allow expediting protection measures.

"It is necessary to consider sexist violence as a political, social, cultural and human rights issue so that the serious situation experienced by women and children in Argentina can be seen as a collective reality for which immediate action must be taken," urged the Casa del Encuentro.

The entity also demands free access to justice in civil and criminal courts with trained personnel.

Argentina has a national rate of 0.3 femicides per 100,000 women.

Two percent of femicides are not identified, and 18 percent are at large.

