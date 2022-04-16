ALBA-TCP Rejects US State Department Report on Human Rights

The regional bloc urged the rejection of this type of interference and the ratification of the commitment to respect and defend human rights.

The Executive Secretariat of the Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of Our America – Peoples' Trade Agreement (ALBA-TCP) expressed on Friday its rejection of the report of the U.S. State Department on Human Rights (HR).

ALBA-TCP executive secretary, Sacha Llorenti, shared a statement on his Twitter account to express the regional bloc's position regarding the report published on April 12.

"The pseudo country report on human rights practices for the year 2021 has been prepared by a State that has imposed, for over 60 years, a genocidal and illegal economic, commercial and financial blockade against a country, deliberately intensified in a pandemic scenario," the text refers. It also emphasized that this action is a "prolonged, flagrant and systematic" violation of the human rights of an entire population.

La Secretaría Ejecutiva del @ALBATCP rechaza categóricamente el informe unilateral del Departamento de Estado del Gobierno de los Estados Unidos de América sobre los Derechos Humanos. pic.twitter.com/o2AMmYj9UB — Sacha Llorenti (@SachaLlorenti) April 15, 2022

On the other hand, it pointed out that the preparation of the aforementioned report represents an interference in the internal affairs of the States, and its purpose is to "set itself up as an instrument to qualify the policies of the countries in the field of human rights".

"The Executive Secretariat of ALBA-TCP reiterates its rejection of the aforementioned report, which lacks morality and technical rigor and is used opportunistically to attack other States", he added.

Finally, he urged the rejection of this type of interference and the ratification of the commitment to the promotion, respect and integral defense of human rights.

The U.S. State Department's human rights report has also been rejected by the governments of Venezuela and Bolivia.