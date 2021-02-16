Ecuador: Indigenous Peoples March To Demand Vote Recount

Indigenous organizations decided to mobilize to the capital city after Presidential candidate Guillermo Lasso broke an agreement to recount the votes.

The Confederation of Peoples of Kichwa Nationality (Ecuarunari) on Monday announced a march towards Quito to ensure transparency during the vote recount requested to Ecuador's National Electoral Council (CNE) by Pachakutik Presidential candidate Yaku Perez.

"We will not allow electoral fraud in the country", said Carlos Sucuzhañay, Ecuarunari's president during the march beginning at Monday's midnight.

The Confederation of Indigenous Nationalities and Peoples of the Ecuadorian Coast (Conaice) will join the protest, said its president Javier Aguavil, who also recalled that it was a peaceful march in defense of democracy.

Some indigenous groups have also been carrying out peaceful gatherings in front of Quito and Guayaquil's electoral delegations since Election Day.

The party of Ecuador's neoliberal President, Lenin Moreno, has won just 1.54% of the vote at this years elections.



Has there ever been, in any country, an incumbent that lost this bad? Is Moreno the most unpopular President in world history? pic.twitter.com/1rZ1y2SB9u — Ollie Vargas (@OVargas52) February 13, 2021

The Indigenous march was announced after the Creating Opportunities (CREO) Presidential candidate Guillermo Lasso withdrew from a previous agreement to recount the votes and asked electoral authorities to validate the results.

His decision occurred even though Perez had questioned the validity of the results in Guayas Province, where Lasso appeared as the winner after a partial recount. Nevertheless, both candidates keep fighting for second place.

The run-off will be held on April 11. Either Lasso or Perez will then face the Union for Hope (UNES) Presidential candidate Andres Arauz who obtained 32.71 percent of votes on Feb. 7.