Arab League Welcomes African Union's Membership in G20

On Sunday, the Arab League (AL) welcomed the admission of the African Union (AU) as a permanent member to the Group of 20 (G20), expressing hope that the pan-Arab organization would enjoy the same status.

AL Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul-Gheit welcomed in a statement the G20 leaders' decision on AU's entry into the group.

According to official reports, on Saturday, G20 members agreed to grant permanent membership to the AU in an effort to make the group more representative.

The agreement was reached at the inaugural session of the two-day G20 summit held in New Delhi, India, during the weekend.

Hongera! The African Union has been newly granted permanent membership of G20, which will help AU play a bigger role in global governance. China & AU are always important partners in shaping a bright future and building a community with a shared future for mankind. pic.twitter.com/tsAEAqmGui — Chen Mingjian 陈明健 (@ChenMingjian_CN) September 11, 2023

Aboul-Gheit hailed the decision as a "positive step" that will lead to mutual gains for both sides and contribute to strengthening African countries' role in global economic development.

He also stressed that this step will enhance Africa's ability to contribute to solving pivotal global issues such as climate change, energy security, food security, and other issues.

The AL chief also expressed hope that the Arab League's request to join the G20 would be approved.