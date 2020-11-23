Arab Israeli MPs: Netanyahu Tries to Cause a Regional War

According to several Israeli media reports, the regime's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu traveled secretly on Sunday to the Saudi city of Neom, in the northwestern province of Tabuk, where Saudi Crown Prince Muhamad bin Salman and the U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo held a meeting.

"Netanyahu and his partners in the administration of outgoing President (Donald) Trump, along with the leaders of the (Arab) Gulf States, know he has little time and are trying to use the remaining months until Trump leaves to provoke a war," Aida Touma-Sliman, representative of the Joint Arab List in the Israeli parliament, warned on Monday.

However, Touma-Sliman has condemned this move, arguing that Netanyahu and his allies in the White House are plotting to turn the region into an escalation zone. "The explosions we saw a few days ago are only the beginning of the next two dangerous months," the legislator said, apparently referring to the air attacks that Israel perpetrated against Syria.

Ofer Cassif, another Israeli parliamentarian on the Joint List, has indicated that the next few months will be "very dangerous" for the region until U.S. President-elect Joe Biden takes office.

"Trump and Netanyahu have nothing to lose, and both have always ignored human life," Cassif said. "They will continue to try to execute atrocious acts on the ground, such as the deepening of the occupation and the provocation of Iran, and all this only for their benefit," he added.

Arab Israeli legislators have also categorically rejected pacts for the normalization of ties between Arab states and Israel, indicating that these initiatives hinder a Palestinian state's establishment.

The news of the Israeli premier's trip to Saudi territory comes four days after the meeting of Pompeo and Netanyahu in Al-Quds (Jerusalem) and two days after the Saudi Foreign Minister, Prince Faisal bin Farhan, stated that Riyadh defends the normalization of ties between Arab countries and Israel and seeks the support of the new U.S. government for its policy in the region.

The Saudi regime could thus follow in the footsteps of countries such as Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), and Sudan, which have recently signed agreements to establish relations with Israel, under the mediation of the U.S.

The rapprochement of some Arab monarchies to the Israeli regime is taking place, despite the long list of crimes it has committed and continues to commit against the Palestinians since its creation in the latter's territories in 1948.