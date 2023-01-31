Another Massacre in Colombia in Only 24 Hours

Non-identified armed men in the rural area of Campamento, Antioquia department, killed three young men.

The Institute for Development and Peace Studies (Indepaz) denounced a new massacre in Colombia on Monday in less than two days, the 12th so far this year.

Three young men were killed by non-identified armed men in the rural area of Campamento, Antioquia department, said Indepaz. "They were taken from a house where they were staying and subsequently killed."

According to local media reports, the events were apparently triggered by the victim's refusal to attend a meeting with members of an armed group.

Indepaz identified one of the victims as Erley David Sánchez Madrid, while it did not identify the other two victims. The young men were reportedly between 18 and 20 years old.

�� 12 MASACRES en 2023



�� Fecha: 30/01/23

�� Lugar: Campamento, Antioquia



➡️Tres jóvenes fueron asesinados en la vereda La Frisolera del municipio de Campamento, Antioquia, al parecer fueron sacados de una vivienda donde se encontraban y posteriormente asesinados. pic.twitter.com/HDTI4Rmaz4 — INDEPAZ (@Indepaz) January 31, 2023

12 MASSACRES in 2023 Date: 01/30/23 Location: Campamento, Antioquia. Three young men were killed in the village of La Frisolera in the municipality of Campamento, Antioquia. They were taken from a house where they were staying and later killed.

The agency's data shows this would be the 12th massacre in 2023. Last year the Colombian institute registered 179 leaders murdered, 92 massacres, 70 267 victims of displacement, while 37 peace signatories were killed and 58 people were victims of landmines.

In 2022, the United Nations (UN) Human Rights Office in Colombia verified 83 cases of massacres and 112 homicides of human rights defenders.



