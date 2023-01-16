Colombia: Fifth Massacre in 2023 -INDEPAZ

Two young men, aged 18 and 17, and a minor, aged 8, were killed on Sunday.

The Institute of Studies for Development and Peace (INDEPAZ) denounced that on Sunday, hired killers murdered "two young men aged 18 and 17 and an 8-year-old minor" in the municipality of La Union, in the Colombian department of Valle del Cauca.

According to the institute, the 18-year-old, identified as Jhoan Steven Dávila, and the 17-year-old died at the site. The eight-year-old girl was taken to a health center in Tuluá, where she was later reported dead, INDEPAZ said.

The commander of the Valle del Cauca Police, Colonel Ever Yovanni Gómez, said that "the victims arrived at their place of residence and were approached by two subjects, who without saying a word, fired their firearms and attacked them."

Gómez added that the assailants "fled the scene in an unknown direction." Investigations by a group of police investigators and the Prosecutor's Office will lead to the arrest of the perpetrators, said the commander.

�� #05masacresen2023



�� Fecha: 15/01/23

�� Lugar: La Unión, Valle del Cauca

�� Nº de Víctimas: 3 personas



➡️ En La Unión, Valle del Cauca se registra una masacre donde fueron asesinados por sicarios dos jóvenes de 18 y 17 años y una menor de 8 años. pic.twitter.com/viAp7NyqhF — INDEPAZ (@Indepaz) January 15, 2023

Date: 15/01/23 Location: La Unión, Valle del Cauca No. of Victims: 3 people. In La Union, Valle del Cauca a massacre is registered where two young men of 18 and 17 years old and a minor of 8 years old were killed by hired assassins.

The massacre was rejected by the Ombudsman's Office, which said via Twitter: "We urge a rigorous investigation of the crime and the prosecution of those responsible. Our solidarity with the families of the victims."

According to INDEPAZ, the crime registered this Sunday in La Unión, Valle del Cauca, is the fifth massacre so far this year in Colombia.