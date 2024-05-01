Angola: Wage Disagreements on May Day

The MPLA recalled that this year the date is celebrated under the umbrella of a new General Labour Law, whose advances are the result of a broad and inclusive debate.

On Wednesday, disagreements between the trade union confederations and the government over wages and other issues marred Angola's May Day commemorations today, a public holiday, but without celebrations or parades.

The Political Bureau of the Movement for the Liberation of Angola (MPLA), on the occasion, expressed "full confidence in an auspicious outcome of the ongoing process of talks".

In a statement, the political force recognised the organisations "as strategic partners and valid interlocutors in the search for the best solutions to the concerns of the working class", as well as thanking all workers for their contribution to the development of the country.

The MPLA recalled that this year the date is celebrated under the umbrella of a new General Labour Law, whose advances are the result of a broad and inclusive debate.

Parabéns a todos os angolanos que estão lutando por meio das manifestações por melhores condições de vida.



Como dizem - bebê que não chora não mama, Angolano que não se manifesta morre de fome.#angola #angolano #fome #mpla #fomerelactiva #umdemaio #DiaDoTrabalhador pic.twitter.com/6rzth4IkuU — José Artur Kassala (@KassalaJose) May 1, 2024 The text reads,

Congratulations to all Angolans who are fighting through demonstrations for better living conditions. As they say - babies who don't cry don't breastfeed, Angolans who don't speak out die of hunger.

They also ratified that workers will continue to be at the centre of attention of "policies aimed at promoting welfare and improving the quality of life", for which they will maintain a permanent dialogue.

Meanwhile, the trade union centres decided to celebrate May Day with a silent protest, without the usual march on this day, and according to the spokesman of the trade union centres, Teixeira Cândido, the date serves as a moment of reflection.

In statements published by Jornal de Angola, the leader pointed out that this is a unanimous decision by the National Union of Angolan Workers - Trade Union Centre (UNTA-CS), the General Centre of Independent and Free Trade Unions of Angola (CGSILA) and the Angolan Trade Union Force (FSA-CS).

The day before, the second stage of a general strike for increases in the national minimum wage and public service salaries, as well as a reduction in the tax on labour income and other demands came to an end.

If no agreement is reached, a third phase is scheduled for 3 to 14 June.