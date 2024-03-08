Angola and Estonia to Identify New Areas of Cooperation

“There is a high potential for cooperation between the two countries,” assured the Angolan president, who acknowledged Estonia's progress in various branches, an experience that can be beneficial for Angola.

On Friday, the presidents of Angola, João Lourenço, and Estonia, Alar Karis, affirmed the desire of both parties to deepen cooperation ties and identify new areas of common interest.

Speaking to the press after the official reception at the Palace of Cidade Alta and private conversations, the Angolan president stressed the importance of the visit of his counterpart, accompanied by a large delegation, which will strengthen relations of friendship and collaboration.

Lourenço highlighted the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding strengthening bilateral cooperation in Digital Governance and Administrative Modernization, which opens the way to the search for new sectors of joint work.

“There is a high potential for cooperation between the two countries,” assured the Angolan head of state, who acknowledged Estonia's progress in various branches, an experience that can be beneficial for Angola.

Proud to have witnessed Estonian company #DigitalNation & the Institute for Administrative Modernization sign a memorandum of cooperation during my visit in #Angola. Digital Nation will become IMA's framework partner in laying the foundations for digitalization in coming years. pic.twitter.com/KGZcYNsFX8 — Alar Karis (@AlarKaris) March 8, 2024

The Estonian president, for his part, exalted that despite the distance, the two nations have many issues in common, and both parties maintain a communication that favors the deepening of relations.

He commented that the Memorandum constitutes an impulse to expand the current ties and added that in his trip to Luanda he was accompanied by the best Estonian entrepreneurs in the digital area, who can contribute to the exchange of knowledge with the Angolans.

He pointed out that they are companies with work experience in Africa, which will conduct seminars related to these issues.

Furthermore, he mentioned the intention to move forward in areas such as investments and ratified the desire to work firmly on strengthening cooperation.

The Estonian president laid on Friday a wreath before the sarcophagus of the first president of Angola, António Agostinho Neto, and signed in the book of honor in memory of the founder of the nation.

The Angolan Minister of Foreign Affairs, Téte António, highlighted to the press the possibility of Estonia sharing with the country its experiences in digital government, as well as the homage of the head of state to Neto.

Karis participates in this day in the executive seminar on Digital Government, organized by the Institute of Administrative Modernization (IMA), where the experiences of his nation on the subject and interoperability in public administration, digital identity and the single window of public services will be presented.