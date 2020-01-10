Argentina: Alberto Fernández Reassures Economy

After a month as president, he stressed that measures implemented to bring to order public accounts without affecting those who have less will also make the middle class will be "the great beneficiary" when the economy is reactivated.

In dialogue with journalists at the Government House, just one month after assuming the presidency of Argentina, leader of Front of All, Alberto Fernández made a positive assessment of his management.

He highlighted that since the arrival of the Front of All to government it has been possible to "calm the economy," with measures to “tidy up public accounts” without affecting the most vulnerable sectors and to “those who do the contribute, I ask you not to get angry and understand where we are.”

Regarding the impact that the measures implemented in the middle and upper sectors of society had, the president acknowledged that he would have "liked not to demand so much from anyone", but that it was necessary due to the situation in which the government of Mauricio Macri left the country.

Fernandez also mentioned positively the implementation of "some projects that will guarantee investment." While speaking to the press to lower the tone of the tension posed with the Buenos Aires government for the reduction of co-participation.

Unidos llegamos.

Unidos vamos a construir el Gobierno.

Unidos vamos a terminar con la desigualdad y con el hambre.

Unidos vamos a hacer un país mejor para los argentinos.

Unidos vamos a poner de pie a la Argentina.#ArgentinaUnida pic.twitter.com/YFEIdC0qGm — Alberto Fernández (@alferdez) January 10, 2020