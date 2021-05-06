More Than 900 Arbitrary Detentions of Protesters in Colombia

Plataforma Grita has registered, since April 28, 1,728 cases of police violence and 234 victims of physical violence during demonstrations.

More than 900 arbitrary arrests have been registered during the repression by agents of the Mobile Anti-Riot Squad (ESMAD) and the Colombian Army against demonstrators who reject the neoliberal policies of President Ivan Duque, reported Plataforma Grita.

A new balance published this Thursday by the referred Platform specifies that, since the beginning of the National Strike, last April 28, until May 6, there have been 934 arbitrary detentions, 1,728 cases of police violence, and 234 victims of physical violence.

It also reports 341 violent interventions, 37 homicides, 26 people with eye injuries, 98 cases of gunshots fired by police officers, and 11 victims of sexual violence.

Although the demonstrations have been carried out peacefully, in several cities of the country, excessive use of force by State agents has been denounced.

On Wednesday night, new violent actions by Colombian security forces were recorded in the city of Pereira, where at least two young people died, identified as Lucas Villa and Miguel Ciro, while several were injured.

Videos were published on social networks showing agents shooting at the demonstration of young people who were rejecting the measures of the Duque government and demanding their rights.

Several social, human rights, and international organizations have spoken out against the acts of violence against demonstrators during the nine days of protests since the beginning of the National Strike in the country.