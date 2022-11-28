Agriculture Counts Losses Due to Truckers’ Strike in Chile

The truckers' strike in Chile could cost the Chilean Fruit Exporters Association (Asoex) losses of nearly 500 million dollars.

The indefinite strike called by the Confederation of the Northern Truckers Force began last Monday, November 21, to demand mainly a reduction in fuel prices and greater security on the roads.

Asoex President, Iván Marambio, said the strike has had a negative impact on the sector, with cherries, blueberries and stone fruits being the most affected products. "(...) we are at a complete standstill, "said Marambio who added that if the strike continues they will have losses close to 500 million dollars.

According to the Minister of Agriculture, Esteban Valenzuela, in Coquimbo, Valparaíso and Maule, the strike has caused serious disruptions in the agricultural and livestock production chain.

During the truckers' strike, important routes in the country have been partially blocked. Chile's most important ports: San Antonio and Valparaíso, have also been blocked by protesters.

Minister of Agriculture hardens the tone and calls truckers "off the hook" to end the strike as soon as possible and not continue damaging the country.

An agreement was reached today between the Government and some truckers' unions, namely the National Confederation of Freight Transport of Chile (CNTC) and the Federation of Truck Owners of the Fifth Region (FedeQuinta).

The agreement involves freezing fuel prices for four months, as well as the appointment of one prosecutor per region to investigate crimes against truckers and the creation of safe rest areas throughout Chile.

Upon signing the agreement, CNTC and FedeQuinta committed to lifting the mobilizations. However, the unions expressed their disagreement because they demanded a 30 percent reduction in fuel prices.