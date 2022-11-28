Mapuche Prisoners in Chile: Hunger Strike for Better Conditions

The pressure measure declared over the weekend is in protest against their transfer from La Araucanía to the Valdivia Penitentiary.

On Monday, Héctor Llaitul, leader of the Arauco Malleco Coordinating Committee (CAM), joined the five Mapuche community members in pre-trial detention who began the hunger strike.

The striking Mapuches are protesting against their transfer to another prison. "This violates our rights, banishing and taking us away from our families and communities, aggravating our pre-trial detention."

In a public statement, they announced to be "on liquid hunger strike, assuming this action of struggle to the last consequences, declaring our firm support to the Mapuche cause that positions itself in the struggle for the Mapuche political-territorial demands and national reconstruction."

The imprisoned Mapuches are demanding to be transferred to the Mapuche Political Prisoners' module of the Temuco Prison, where only Mapuche prisoners are held.

#EsNoticia: #HéctorLlaitul se une a huelga de hambre líquida de miembros de la #CAM detenidos en cárcel de #Valdivia. El líder de la organización se sumó a la medida de presión iniciada por 5 de sus integrantes, en protesta por su traslado a la Región de Los Ríos. pic.twitter.com/qP96AVrp8l — UCV Radio 103.5 FM (@ucvradio) November 28, 2022

News: Héctor Llaitul joins the liquid hunger strike of CAM members detained in Valdivia prison. The organization's leader joined the pressure measure initiated by 5 of its members, protesting their transfer to the Los Rios Region.

The group demanding dignified prison conditions and dignified treatment of visitors is asking for special permission to carry out traditional rituals of their people.

They also criticized the militarization established by the government in La Araucanía. In this sense, the imprisoned Mapuches brought up "the repressive and racist onslaught against the Mapuche autonomist movement."

Among those detained on pre-trial detention is Ernesto Llaitul, the eldest son of the CAM leader. They are accused of arson attacks, timber theft and land usurpation.