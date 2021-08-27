Africa’s COVID-19 Cases Near 7.66 Mln: Africa CDC

South Africa has recorded the most COVID-19 cases in Africa with 2,734,973 cases, while the northern African country Morocco reported 836,494 as of Friday noon.

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Africa reached 7,659,013 as of Friday noon, the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) said.

The Africa CDC, the specialized healthcare agency of the African Union, said the death toll from the pandemic across the continent stands at 192,643.

Some 6,776,443 patients across the continent have recovered from the disease so far, it was noted.

South Africa, Morocco, Tunisia and Ethiopia are among the countries with the most cases in the continent, according to the agency.

South Africa has recorded the most COVID-19 cases in Africa with 2,734,973 cases, while the northern African country Morocco reported 836,494 as of Friday noon.

In terms of the caseload, southern Africa is the most affected region, followed by the northern and eastern parts of the continent, while central Africa is the least affected region in the continent, according to the Africa CDC.