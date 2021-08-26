The Americas Remains the Region Worst-Hit by COVID-19: PAHO

Despite the fact that the Americas is leading global infection figures, with higher mortality rates, just over 23% of people completed their immunization schedule, regretted Dr. Carissa F. Etienne, director of the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO).

Latin America and the Caribbean continue to be considered as the region worst hit by Covid-19, reporting an increased toll of confirmed cases and deaths.

Despite the fact that the Americas is leading global infection figures, with higher mortality rates, just over 23% of people completed their immunization schedule, regretted Dr. Carissa F. Etienne, director of the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO).

She reported that over 1.5 million new cases and nearly 20,000 deaths were reported during the last week.

Dr. Etienne explained that PAHO and Covax mechanisms deliver nearly 12 million Covid-19 vaccine doses stemming from the United States, Spain, Norway, France, and Sweden; however, this amount of vaccine doses is not enough to protect hundreds of millions of vulnerable people.

"Some countries have no choice but to depend on donations to immunize their populations," Dr. Etienne added.

PAHO highlighted that several Latin American and Caribbean countries including Cuba are already involved in manufacturing their own anti-Covid-19 vaccines, a way to reduce dependence on imports.