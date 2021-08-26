Lambda COVID-19 Remains a Variant of Interest for WHO

Some of the latest studies by Japanese researchers showed that Lambda is highly infectious and more vaccine-resistant than the SARS-CoV-2 identified in Wuhan. It is yet unknown if Lambada, now spreading across South America, is more contagious than the Delta variant.

Lambda, a SARS-CoV-2 variant identified in Peru, remains as a variant of interest for the World Health Organization (WHO) although the authorities recognize more research is necessary before any conclusion.

WHO leading epidemiologist Maria Kerkhove said that the experts "have to see how Lambda variant spreads and how it´s transmitted once it is detected, but it does not seem that it will win the battle in countries where it has been reported such as Peru."

Some of the latest studies by Japanese researchers showed that Lambda is highly infectious and more vaccine-resistant than the SARS-CoV-2 identified in Wuhan.

It is yet unknown if Lambada, now spreading across South America, is more contagious than the Delta variant. However, the Japanese study leading scientist Kei Sato of the University of Tokyo thinks that "Lambda can be a potential threat to the human society."