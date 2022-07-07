African Union Urges Ethiopian Authorities to Protect Civilians

AU Chairman Mahamat vowed to stand in solidarity with the people of Ethiopia and those promoting peaceful co-existence, unity, peace and reconciliation.

On Wednesday, Chairperson of the African Union (AU) Commission Moussa Faki Mahamat called on Ethiopian authorities to undertake necessary measures to protect civilians after recurrent killings in western Ethiopia.

Mahamat has learned with concern about the reports of attacks in the Welega zone of the Oromia region in Western Ethiopia, resulting in the deaths of hundreds of civilians. He "deeply regrets the loss of life and calls for an investigation into these attacks."

Mahamat expressed his condolences to the bereaved families and vowed to stand in solidarity with the people of Ethiopia and those promoting peaceful co-existence, unity, peace and reconciliation.

His comments came amid the killing of civilians in Oromia, where the Ethiopian government and survivors have accused the Oromo Liberation Army (OLA) fighters of carrying out the attacks.

"Being ethnic Amhara is becoming a death sentence in some parts of the country(Oromia)."

Mass protests took place in Ethiopia's northern Amhara region denouncing civilian killings and criticising the govt’s inability to curb worsening ethnic violence" @AlJazeera #AmharaGenocide pic.twitter.com/4UlxLszDxI — Mahmude Mohammed (@MohammedMahmude) July 6, 2022

The Ethiopian Human Rights Commission (EHRC) disclosed that the latest killings reportedly started in the early hours of Monday, in which perpetrators were suspected members of the OLA, also known as Shane.

On Tuesday, Ethiopia's Deputy Prime Minister Demeke Mekonnen said the Ethiopian government will strengthen the protection of civilians across vulnerable areas.

Last week, Legesse Tulu, the Ethiopian government spokesperson, said the joint forces of the Ethiopian National Defense Force (ENDF), Federal Police and Oromia Special Force were undertaking measures on the terrorist group that have committed "heinous crimes."