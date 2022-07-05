Ethiopia to Intensify Security Measures After Rebel Attacks

The Ethiopian government and survivors accuse the Oromo Liberation Army (OLA) fighters of carrying out attacks in the Oromia region.

On Tuesday, Ethiopia's Deputy Prime Minister Demeke Mekonnen said his country will strengthen security measures across vulnerable areas after recurrent killings of civilians.

His comments came amid the continued killing of civilians in western Ethiopia Wollega Zone in the Oromia region, in which the Ethiopian government and survivors have accused the Oromo Liberation Army (OLA) fighters of carrying out the attacks.

The Ethiopian Human Rights Commission (EHRC), a rights group established by the Ethiopian parliament, disclosed late Monday that the latest killings started in the early hours of Monday, in which perpetrators are members of the OLA, also known as Shane.

Mekonnen said that the OLA has continued committing atrocities against "our innocent people" in the Wollega area. He said the latest attack targeted ethnic Amharas as well as ethnic Oromos who were attempting to protect the targeted ethnic victims. According to him, the rebel group has identified children, mothers and the elderly as its prime targets and has committed repeated acts of desecration with a clear mission to destabilize the State.

I am not sure where but someone post this on TikTok this should be done all over the world to let the whole world to know that State Sponsored Amhara Genocide in Ethiopia in Wollega Oromia Region is being going and actively going right now!

# Stop State Sponsored Amhara Genocide pic.twitter.com/hWLUIPAI7u — Adanech ,Desta (@DestaAdanech) July 5, 2022

Despite the government's efforts to maintain law and order throughout the country, especially in areas where there is frequent violence, "the terrorist group continues to carry out targeted attacks on innocent civilians in various parts of the country," said the Ethiopian Deputy PM, said.

The latest attack is the second recent mass killing of civilians by the rebel OLA, which the Ethiopian parliament designated as a terrorist group in May 2021. A similar armed attack on mainly ethnic Amhara on June 18 in Tole rural locality of Gimbi district, West Wollega zone, had left hundreds dead.

Last week, Legesse Tulu, the Ethiopian government spokesperson, said the joint forces of the Ethiopian National Defense Force (ENDF), Federal Police, and Oromia Special Force were undertaking military measures on members of the terrorist group that have committed "the heinous crimes."