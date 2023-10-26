Zambia & Tanzania Reaffirm Commitment to Bilateral Cooperation

The two countries have agreed to cooperate in the agriculture sector to ensure food security.

On Wednesday, the presidents of Zambia and Tanzania reaffirmed their commitment to enhancing bilateral cooperation.

President Hakainde Hichilema and his visiting Tanzanian counterpart, Samia Suluhu Hassan, made the remarks during a joint press conference following the bilateral talks.

The two leaders also witnessed the signing of eight Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) documents aimed at deepening cooperation between the two countries in various sectors, including energy, transport, defense and health.

The Tanzanian president arrived in Zambia on Monday for a three-day state visit.

In her speech, the Tanzanian president pledged his government's commitment to enhance the bilateral cooperation that the two countries have maintained over the years. She said the signing of the MoUs was a sign of the commitment of the two countries to enhance bilateral ties for the benefit of the people of both countries.

Bold reforms HH has embarked on commendable - Hassan



TANZANIAN President Samia Suluhu Hassan has commended the bold reforms President Hakainde Hichilema has embarked on in order to tacklehttps://t.co/PYoQGpOqAX pic.twitter.com/svBBn10yGr — Diggers.News (@DiggersOfNews) October 26, 2023

"We reaffirmed our commitment to cherishing and enhancing the bond of friendship built by our founding fathers," she said.

According to the president, the two countries had faced trade and logistical challenges in the past and hoped that the agreements would help tackle these challenges.

For his part, Hichilema said that he is willing to see the implementation of the various agreements signed. He stressed that the signing of the agreements should not remain on paper, but that the two countries should ensure the implementation of what has been agreed to grow their economies.

In addition, the Zambian president said Zambia has much to learn from Tanzania in various areas, such as mining, and the two countries have agreed to cooperate in the agricultural sector to ensure food security.He underscored the commitment to revitalize the Tanzania Zambia Railway Authority (TAZARA) rail line and the modernization of the pipeline, which will improve trade operations between the two countries.