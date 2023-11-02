Lungu Seeks to Regain Presidency in Zambia

Lungu has said he will continue to fight for the interests of the Zambian people and will not give in to intimidation.

Former Zambian President Edgar Lungu has announced that he is coming out of retirement and will run in the 2024 general elections, defying the country's constitution which limits the presidential term to two terms in office.

Lungu, who lost the August 2021 election to opposition leader Hakainde Hichilema, said his first term did not count as such because he only completed the term of his predecessor, Michael Sata, who died in 2014. According to Lungu, the constitution, only applies to presidents who have served a full five-year term.

In May this year, police surrounded Lungu's home, demanding to search it as part of a corruption investigation. Lungu hopes to capitalize on growing discontent with Hichilema's government, which won the 2021 election with 59% of the vote, in hopes it would address the country's economic problems.

However, his plans have been criticized by various political and social sectors, who consider them a threat to democracy and the rule of law in Zambia. Current President Hichilema has warned that he will not allow Lungu to violate the constitution and has urged the Zambian people to defend their sovereignty.

Zambia's government has taken a swift and decisive move to withdraw the retirement benefits and privileges of former President Edgar Lungu following his decision to re-enter active politics. Mr Lungu,who lost the presidency to Hakainde Hichilema inhttps://t.co/ZAKtelGWzz pic.twitter.com/ROCMBtZxXF — afrikanfrontier (@afrikanfrontier) November 2, 2023

For its part, Zambia's Constitutional Court has rejected Lungu's request to review its 2018 ruling, which prevented him from running for a third term. The court said its decision was final and unappealable.

Lungu has accused Hichilema's government of politically persecuting him and trying to silence the opposition. It has also denounced alleged irregularities in the 2021 elections, which were described as free and fair by international observers.

Lungu has said he will continue to fight for the interests of the Zambian people and will not give in to intimidation. Lungu also denounces that the government violates his rights. Police have prevented him from exercising outdoors and have also prevented him from leaving the country to receive medical care.